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Pedestrian dies in Citrus County crash: FHP

The 66-year-old man was attempting to walk across the highway when he was struck.
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CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Citrus County on Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 10 p.m., officials said a 66-year-old Ocala man attempted to walk across State Road 200, north of East Buffalo Lane, when he entered the path of a Ford Ranger being driven by a 24-year-old Hernando man.

The 66-year-old was hit and died from his injuries at the scene, according to a news release.

FHP did not release any additional information about the incident.

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