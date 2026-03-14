Pedestrian dies in Citrus County crash: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Citrus County on Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 10 p.m., officials said a 66-year-old Ocala man attempted to walk across State Road 200, north of East Buffalo Lane, when he entered the path of a Ford Ranger being driven by a 24-year-old Hernando man.

The 66-year-old was hit and died from his injuries at the scene, according to a news release.

FHP did not release any additional information about the incident.