Bomb team called to investigate reported 'stick of dynamite' found at Spring Hill home: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a possible "stick of dynamite" discovered at a Spring Hill home on Monday.

Citrus County's bomb team is working in conjunction with HCSO's HAZMAT crew to retrieve what is believed to be a stick of dynamite and hazardous material from the private residence.

The home is located on Topaz Street near Orton Avenue and Birchwood Road in Spring Hill.

Neighboring residents were evacuated and roads were shut down in the area, but has reopened and is all clear as of 1:15 p.m., HCSO said..

HCSO said it is a retrieval and disposal only, and no threat has been made.

This is a developing story.