Hernando County leaders move forward with moratorium, regulations for data centers

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County is moving forward with a moratorium on data centers.

Hernando County Commissioner John Allocco said the commission voted to move the plan forward on June 2. The plan requires one more vote in early July.

The memorandum would allow the county more time to study water usage and the potential health effects of the data centers.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills spoke with Commissioner John Allocco on May 28. He is pushing for the proposed moratorium and says county leaders need time to study potential regulations before any projects are proposed in Hernando County.

"My entire tenure on the board, we’ve spent a lot of time dealing with Weeki Wachee River and the basin management plan that the state has given us, and so water is very important to us," Allocco said.

Citrus County commissioners recently approved a similar pause following the announcement of a potential data center project near Lecanto.

Allocco says he is not opposed to data centers in Florida, but he believes counties should have guardrails in place to protect nearby communities and natural resources.

"If you’re not proactive, you’re going to get run over," Allocco said. "That’s just the way it is."



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.