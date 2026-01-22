Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Brooksville woman dead after crash Mondon Hill Road: FHP

florida highway patrol-fhp-troopers.png
WFTS
florida highway patrol-fhp-troopers.png
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Brooksville woman lost her life Thursday during a crash on Mondon Hill Road in Hernando County.

FHP said a Ford Taurus driven by a 39-year-old woman was headed eastbound on Mondon Hill Road near Jasmine Drive, when she failed to negotiate a curve. 

The Ford left the roadway, and as it was rotating, struck a tree, per the report.

FHP said the woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. 

26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan.15.

26-year-old woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.