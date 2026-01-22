Brooksville woman dead after crash Mondon Hill Road: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Brooksville woman lost her life Thursday during a crash on Mondon Hill Road in Hernando County.

FHP said a Ford Taurus driven by a 39-year-old woman was headed eastbound on Mondon Hill Road near Jasmine Drive, when she failed to negotiate a curve.

The Ford left the roadway, and as it was rotating, struck a tree, per the report.

FHP said the woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.