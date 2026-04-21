Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion, fire: Storm Distillery

INVERNESS, Fla. — Storm Distillery said the owner, David Mohr, died from injuries after a fire and explosion at the distillery.

Storm Distillery posted to social media on April 21, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved David Mohr, owner of Storm Distillery. As many of you know, David was involved in a recent accident, and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he has peacefully passed away."

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said three people were injured after an explosion at Storm Distillery in downtown Inverness on April 17.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills spoke with a family friend and provided us with a picture of Mohr.

Shannon Mohr

The State Fire Marshal and law enforcement are at the distillery today continuing the investigation.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family and can be found here.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.