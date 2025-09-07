Bystanders hospitalized after trying to save 2 dogs who died in Spring Hill house fire

Two people were taken to the hospital, and two dogs died after a house fire in Spring Hill on Saturday night, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Just after 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, firefighters responded to the 200 block of Eastpoint Court after a passing motorist saw smoke coming from a home and called 911.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the front of the residence. Firefighters said they launched an aggressive attack, quickly knocking down the flames while conducting a search and rescue inside.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Five people were treated for smoke inhalation, with two transported to a local hospital, authorities said. The patients were reportedly bystanders attempting to rescue pets, as the homeowners were not there at the time of the fire.

Two dogs were killed, and two cats remain unaccounted for.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Investigators determined the fire began in the kitchen, but the exact cause remains under investigation. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Fire officials urged the public not to enter a burning building to save pets or property, warning that it puts lives at risk and complicates firefighting efforts.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue