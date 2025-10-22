Deadly motorcycle crash on US-19 in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died in a motorcycle crash on US-19 in Hernando County.

FHP said a Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 48-year-old Weeki Wachee man, was traveling northbound on US-19 shortly after 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.

A Cadillac XT5, driven by an 84-year-old Weeki Wachee man, was traveling southbound on US-19. While attempting to turn left into a parking lot, the Cadillac turned into the path of the motorcycle, per the report.

FHP said the Cadillac was struck by the motorcycle. The Cadillac driver suffered minor injuries, while the motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene.