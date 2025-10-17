Employee and her boyfriend arrested for burglary at Bigun's Bar-B-Que in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office said an employee and her boyfriend burglarized a barbecue restaurant in Brooksville.

HCSO received a report from employees at Bigun's Bar-B-Que that a rear door to the business had been forcefully entered, and items had been scattered across the kitchen area. They also reported that both a cash register and a safe had been emptied.

The restaurant's surveillance video captured the incident and showed two suspects wearing all black and face coverings. Investigators were able to identify the suspects involved in the burglary.

Miranda Mousseau was an employee of Bigun's. Deputies brought the 42-year-old Mousseau in for questioning and she admitted her involvement in the burglary. She also told detectives she told her boyfriend, 45 year old Michael Bowen, and her son, 18-year-old Mason Salois about the business so they could split the money they took from Bigun's, according to officials.

HCSO arrested Mousseau and Bowen and charged them with commercial burglary. Detectives are still looking for Salois. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

HCSO asks anyone with any information on Salois' whereabouts to call deputies at 352-754-6830, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-990-8477 if you wish to stay anonymous.