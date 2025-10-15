Citrus County mother killed in domestic violence tragedy, family speaks out

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — In Citrus County, one family is dealing with the heartbreaking reality of domestic violence. Sometimes, victims make it out — other times, they don’t. In this case, tragedy struck.

As we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez is amplifying the voice of a family who is sharing their story in hopes of healing and spreading awareness.

On August 8, around 9 a.m., the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gunshot.

Sadie Gochis, a mother of three, was found dead inside her home on Palmer Avenue in Homosassa.

Authorities said 37-year-old Michael McClellan had killed her with an AR-15 rifle.

"I knew there were some issues in the house, but nothing to this extent," said Trevor Knight, Sadie Gochis’s brother. "It was a violent way to die, and she didn’t deserve it."

Neighbors tell Tampa Bay 28 that her 12-year-old son witnessed the murder, ran outside the house, jumped over the neighbor’s fence, and had them call 9-1-1.

Knight said his nephew was basically chased out of the home.

"That's such a traumatic thing for a child to go through, and nobody should have to experience that, whether an adult or a child," said Knight.

Knight said McLellan and his sister had been dating for about four years.

He said he had heard about some domestic issues, but he didn’t realize just how dangerous it had gotten.

"It doesn’t take much for things to escalate," said Knight. "With my sister, there were signs that we know of, at least a week before where she was pushed down in the home, and there could have been stuff for longer than that that she wasn’t telling people."

Knight said his sister had learned McClellan was cheating, and she had asked him to leave the night before.

"Domestic violence isn't about anger, it's about power and control," said Rane Herzek, the CEO of the Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA). "So once that abuser knows he has lost control, again, that's when it becomes the most dangerous."

Herzek said if you start to feel isolated, experience physical harm, or even word manipulation, that’s when it’s time to get help by reaching out to someone you trust, calling the police, or an abuse shelter.

"If your partner makes you feel afraid or controlled, any manner, trust your instinct," said Herzek. "If it doesn't feel right, it's probably not right."

Court documents reveal McClellan is a veteran who suffers from PTSD and has been taking narcotics. One report said witnesses had noticed him “drinking heavily” and could hear Gochis and McClellan argue often.

The report also said another witness told detectives that they had seen visible injuries on Gochis, from a black eye to swollen lips.

Herzek said substance abuse is not an excuse for being violent towards your partner.

"Substance abuse, alcohol, drugs, they do lower those inhibitions some, so the true self comes out a lot of times when they're using," said Herzek.

The next court date for McClellan is set for December 10.

Knight said he is expected to meet up with the prosecutor in the coming days to prep for that court date.

As for CASA, the organization is hosting a domestic violence awareness walk this weekend where they plan to honor Gochis.

