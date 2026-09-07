Child hospitalized after alligator bite at Weeki Wachee Preserve

A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a 9- to 12-foot alligator at Weeki Wachee Preserve on Monday, according to the Hernando County sheriff's office.

The child was bitten while swimming in the preserve, HCSO officials said in a Monday community alert. Officials said the juvenile and several friends became stranded on a sandbar and were safely rescued by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The person who was bitten sustained "puncture injuries to the arm and leg that were not considered life-threatening," HCSO officials said in the alert. They were taken to Bayonet Point Hospital for treatment.

Swimming is not allowed at Weeki Wachee Preserve, and sheriff's office officials said The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the swimming violation investigation.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

"For your safety, please use extreme caution around waterways and follow all posted rules and restrictions," HCSO officials wrote in the post. "Do not swim in areas where swimming is prohibited.

A licensed Florida wildlife trapper has placed traps for the alligator, the sheriff's office alert said.

Officials did not provide information about the exact age of the juvenile who was bitten and did not say whether they were still in the hospital.