Citrus County drive-thru event draws hundreds seeking holiday food assistance

INVERNESS, Fla. — A Citrus County woman emailed Tampa Bay 28 asking for help in spotlighting where people in need can find food during difficult times. That led us to a visit to the Citrus County Fairgrounds, where hundreds of cars lined up on Wednesday morning for a large-scale drive-through food distribution run by Let’s Feed Citrus and Calvary Church of Inverness.

Among those waiting was Tina Bergman. “There’s so many people here. I’ve been here once or twice before. There was a lot of people, but not like it is today,” she said.

Let’s Feed Citrus Executive Director Jared Burke said the event is made possible through donations and volunteers who show up to help in time for Thanksgiving. The organization distributes boxes of food that include produce and a frozen turkey.

“Especially now, people have just gone through the government shutdown, and the benefits are just coming back. We know a lot of people are hurting,” said Burke.

Organizers expected close to one thousand cars, more than double the usual turnout for their monthly food drives. The first person arrived at the site the night before at 9:45 p.m.

Burke said the supplies often go beyond the immediate person picking them up. “A lot of times, what we have here can bless multiple families. Sometimes we have big ole things of tomatoes. Whatever we get blessed with, we give out,” he said.

Many of the volunteers work at local businesses and take time to help ensure families do not go without holiday meals. Lona Beatty, who handed out turkeys, said she enjoys participating. “I have fun with it. I’m one of the GMs for one of the Wendys. This is part of our volunteering. Helping out with the community,” she said.

Derrick Blake said he sees people stepping in for neighbors who cannot get there themselves. “We do have people come through the line that their neighbors are in need. They don’t have a car, so they come to pick up stuff for their neighbors and families,” he said.

Let’s Feed Citrus holds food drives twice a month throughout the year. The group also does homeless outreach and emergency relief.

“Anything and everything that God blesses us with, we are looking for an opportunity to help people,” Burke said.



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He's dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others.

