Citrus County Sheriff's Office announces passing of Deputy Lahera

Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) sadly announced the passing of Deputy Andres "Andy" Lahera on Sept. 11.

CCSO released a statement saying in part:

From his earliest days on patrol to his most recent role as a School Resource Officer from 2018 to 2023, Andy was a dependable presence in the lives of countless students, families, and colleagues. His commitment to public safety was matched only by his deep care for the people he served.

Deputy Lahera served as a CCSO deputy for 14 years, until May 2023, when he was critically injured while directing traffic at the intersection of Saunders Way and South Lecanto Highway following Lecanto High School's graduation ceremonies.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., a 19-year-old driver struck Lahera after failing to see him on the road, despite Lahera wearing a reflective vest. On-scene deputies and other first responders quickly performed life-saving measures, and a medical helicopter transported him to a trauma center.

In the two years that followed, Lahera worked hard on the road to recovery. Recently, he began talking again and even moving the right side of his body after years of paralysis.

But weeks ago, he was rushed back into the ICU with what his wife Michelle described as “the worst pneumonia I’ve ever seen.”

On Sept. 1, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills spoke to Michelle as she asked the community to pray for Andy as he battled pneumonia.

"Andy fought courageously, and this is a tremendous loss for his family, our agency, and this community," said Sheriff David Vincent. "His heart for this community was unmatched, and his devotion to Michelle, Vincent, and Nicholas was the foundation of everything he did. We've lost a true hero and fighter. We will honor Andy's legacy by standing beside his family, just as he always stood beside ours."

Deputy Lahera is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their two sons, Nicholas and Vincent.