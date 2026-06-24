Man charged with manslaughter in deadly bow-and-arrow shooting in Brooksville: HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man has been charged with manslaughter after deputies said he fatally shot another man in the neck with an arrow at a compound in the Starkey Wilderness area.

HCSO said deputies responded to the 7000 block of Arizona Street at around 2 p.m. on June 24. According to deputies, the incident involved three people who all lived on the same property.

According to Sheriff Al Nienhuis, a woman was driving her vehicle with the man in he passenger seat when they arrived at the compound. The woman said she saw 48-year-old Anthony Bryan Adams in her residence, and the three got into a heated argument.

Adams went into a nearby building, retrieved a compound metal bow, and shot the man in the passenger seat in the neck, according to preliminary information.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, per HCSO.

Adams was arrested and charged with manslaughter and HCSO said he claimed the shot was accidental.

"We did talk with the state attorney, and between the state attorney and my detectives, we determined the best charge in this particular case was manslaughter," Nienhuis said.