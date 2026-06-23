Deltona Corporation has withdrawn its applications for land tied to future data center in Citrus County: BOCC

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County said the Deltona Corporation has withdrawn its applications for the Holder Industrial Park comprehensive plan and zoning change.

The proposed rezoning of the area could have eventually allowed uses such as a data center, though no specific data center project has been publicly announced for the site.

Citrus County said it enacted a one-year moratorium on data centers in May 2026.

County leaders say the goal is to address concerns about water use, power demand and noise before future projects receive approval.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.