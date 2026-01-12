Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Cats Program paused indefinitely at Citrus County Animal Services

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Animal Services announced on Jan. 12 it is pausing its Community Cats Program on Tuesdays.

The indefinite pause is due to staffing limitations, according to Citrus County Animal Services.

In its release, Citrus County Animal Services said it "apologizes for the inconvenience and will provide an update as soon as the program is able to resume."

For additional information, residents are urged to check out the Citrus County Animal Services website and Facebook.

