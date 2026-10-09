CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Crystal River is the only place in Florida where you can legally swim with manatees, making the small city a major driver of tourism and a safe haven for the endangered species.

The manatee experience draws visitors from across the country, with more than 300,000 people making the trip between November and March for guided tours alone. During that busy season, as many as 1,000 manatees can be in the area at once — making it a one-of-a-kind destination for the whole family.

WATCH: Crystal River is the only place in Florida to legally swim with manatees

Crystal River is the only place in Florida where swimmers can legally get in the water with manatees

"The manatee experience is definitely life-changing for a lot of folks. When you see a manatee that's, 2000, 3000 pounds and you're in their environment and they come up to you like there's almost an immediate connection there," Captain Paul Cross of Paddletail Waterfront Adventures said.

In October, the water is still a bit warm ahead of the official start of busy season in November. Even before the crowds arrive, tours run when conditions allow. No lightning and no heavy winds meant today's tour was a go — and safe for both guests, manatees, and Tampa Bay 28 reporter Blake Phillips.

Before anyone gets in the water, guests suit up and watch an instructional video on what to do and what not to do. The biggest rule: don't touch, just watch.

"We want to interact with the ones that want to interact with us, and we want to be respectful to the manatees and their environment," Cross said.

"It's crucial that we educate those customers. Customers that are coming to Crystal River where those sanctuary lines are, and where we can and cannot go, where we can paddle, where we can't paddle," Cross said.

Blake joined a tour with Captain John Spann serving as the underwater guide, pulling him through the water. Every move in the water can disturb a manatee, so Spann — as the expert — handled navigation throughout the swim.

They eventually found one of the residents and floated around to watch. With patience and a good captain, the up-close encounter makes clear why 300,000 people flock to this small town just to catch a glimpse.

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