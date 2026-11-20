HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a Spring Hill man is accused of attempting to meet a teen for sexual activity.

Joseph Romaniello, 74, was arrested near Springstead High School on Nov. 20.

HCSO Sheriff Al Nienhuis said on Nov. 19 the sheriff’s office was notified Romaniello was attempting to meet with a 16-year-old for sexual activity.

Detectives with internet crimes against children took over the chat, and Romaniello allegedly agreed to meet with the teen at a business near Springstead High School.

Romaniello was arrested when he arrived at the location on one count of traveling to meet a minor for sex and a second count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.