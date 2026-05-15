Crystal River woman killed in Dunnellon crash: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 75-year-old Crystal River woman died after her vehicle collided with a dump truck at an intersection in Dunnellon.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the woman was driving northbound on North Ocoee Terrace when she turned left into the path of the eastbound dump truck on West Dunnellon Road.

Both vehicles overturned after the collision, Troopers said. The woman died at the scene. The 64-year-old Dunnellon man driving the dump truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.