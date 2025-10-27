Deep South Family BBQ in Brooksville takes feeding friends and neighbors seriously

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — What started as a boiled peanut stand is now, 27 years later, Brooksville's award-winning brisket spot.

Deep South Family BBQ (7247 Cedar Ln., Brooksville) takes tasty pride cooking for the community.

The down-home award-winnng spot serves up delicious trays of oak-and hickory-smoked pork, chicken, ribs, bacon-wrapped tots, fried biscuits and fried peach pie with ice cream on the side.

In other words, come really, really hungry to Deep South Family BBQ.

"The important thing to us," says owner Karli Geer, "is to make the food as if we're going to serve our family and friends because a lot of the time it is our family and friends coming in to dine with us."

