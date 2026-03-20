Deltona Boulevard lanes to close overnight in Hernando County for improvements: Officials

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County officials said there will be multiple overnight lane closures on Deltona Boulevard next week for scheduled sewer improvements.

The release said Hernando County Utilities Department will perform scheduled gravity sewer main improvements along Deltona Boulevard from March 23 to March 26.

The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and close down lanes on Deltona Boulevard from Freeport Drive to the entrance of the Circle K.

Hernando County Government

Hernando County Government

Officials said drivers should expect travel delays during overnight hours.