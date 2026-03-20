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Deltona Boulevard lanes to close overnight in Hernando County for improvements: Officials

Deltona Boulevard lanes to close overnight in Hernando County for improvements: County officials
Hernando County Government
Deltona Boulevard lanes to close overnight in Hernando County for improvements: County officials
Deltona Boulevard lanes to close overnight in Hernando County for improvements: County officials
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SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County officials said there will be multiple overnight lane closures on Deltona Boulevard next week for scheduled sewer improvements.

The release said Hernando County Utilities Department will perform scheduled gravity sewer main improvements along Deltona Boulevard from March 23 to March 26.

The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and close down lanes on Deltona Boulevard from Freeport Drive to the entrance of the Circle K.

Deltona Boulevard lanes to close overnight in Hernando County for improvements: County officials
Deltona Boulevard lanes to close overnight in Hernando County for improvements: County officials

Officials said drivers should expect travel delays during overnight hours.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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