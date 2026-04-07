Deputies identify, search for suspect after 1 found dead in Citrus County: CCSO

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said officials are searching for a man after a structure fire escalated into a homicide investigation on Tuesday morning.

CCSO said deputies and fire rescue officials responded to a structure fire in Floral City at around 6:30 a.m. on April 7.

One person was found dead at the scene, per the report.

Deputies said 37-year-old William Michael Larsen has been identified as a suspect in the active homicide investigation.

Authorities recovered the 2014 white GMC pickup truck bearing Florida tag 85-FCXM that they believe the suspect was driving.

According to the CCSO, Larsen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a picture of a skull, and a wallet in his front pocket with a chain.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Larsen may be headed to the St. Augustine area or the Hudson area in Pasco County, according to deputies.

Officials urge anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact CCSO at 352-249-2790.