Deputies investigating shooting in Hernando County

HERNA NDO COUNTY, FLA. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Weeki Wachee area, officials said.

There incident occurred about midnight around 7394 St. Andrews Boulevard, near The Heather community, HCSO officials said.

Currently, anyone who was involved in the incident have been accounted for and are being interviewed by detectives.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community, HCSO officials said.

The investigation remains active.

There was no other information made available.