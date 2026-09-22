Deputies investigating shooting in Hernando County

HERNA NDO COUNTY, FLA. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Weeki Wachee area, officials said.
There incident occurred about midnight around 7394 St. Andrews Boulevard, near The Heather community, HCSO officials said.
Currently, anyone who was involved in the incident have been accounted for and are being interviewed by detectives.
This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community, HCSO officials said.
The investigation remains active.
There was no other information made available.
Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers
Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.