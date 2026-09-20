Attic fire heavily damages Beverly Hills home, displaces family: CCFR

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — An attic fire caused significant damage to a Beverly Hills home Saturday morning and displaced the family living there, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Firefighters responded at 10:36 a.m. to a home on West Pine Ridge Boulevard after reports of smoke coming from the roof, according to a news release.

Officials said the occupants and their pets had already evacuated the residence before crews arrived.

Engine 20 arrived on scene at 10:41 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the eaves and windows of the home. Firefighters entered the residence and located a fire burning in the attic.

Crews opened portions of the ceiling to reach the flames and began extinguishing the fire, officials said.

The fire was brought under control at 11:02 a.m., though firefighters continued working after parts of the fire rekindled in concealed spaces within the attic.

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, the family initially smelled smoke but could not find the source. Smoke later began coming from a light fixture, prompting them to evacuate and call 911.

No firefighters were injured. One civilian suffered a non-fire-related injury during the incident.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an accidental electrical failure or short in the attic.

Fire officials said damage was concentrated in the attic, where portions of the roof structure and framing sustained significant damage. The home's interior also suffered ceiling and water damage.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family.

"A fire burning inside an attic, wall or other concealed space may not be immediately visible. Smoke, unusual odors, discoloration around electrical fixtures, flickering lights, frequently tripped breakers, buzzing or crackling sounds, and unexplained heat can all indicate a potential electrical or fire hazard," CCFR warned in the release.

"If you smell or see smoke inside your home and cannot immediately identify a safe explanation, evacuate and call 911 from outside. Do not remain inside searching for the source."