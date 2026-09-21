Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect who wore Michael Myers mask in Inverness: CCSO

INVERNESS, Fla. — Citrus County deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of holding up a liquor store while wearing a Michael Myers mask, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The robbery occurred at Citrus Liquor, located at 712 U.S. Highway 41 S in Inverness, CCSO said.

Investigators said the suspect is a white man believed to be in his mid-30s. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogger pants, black shoes with white soles, a crossbody bag and a Halloween Michael Myers mask.

CCSO said the suspect left the store and ran west toward the Highlands area following the robbery.

The sheriff's office increased its law enforcement presence in the area as deputies continued searching for the suspect.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 352-249-2790.