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Person of interest sought after woman found dead in the yard of Crystal River property

Tadd Lee Prowant
Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Tadd Lee Prowant
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CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said it is searching for a person of interest after a woman was found dead in the yard of a home.

Sheriff David Vincent said officers were called to North Cacalia Drive in Crystal River for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased in the front yard of the home.

Sheriff Vincent said detectives are looking for Tadd Lee Prowant, as he might be the last person to see the woman alive. Prowant could be in a white Ford F150 with a wooden tailgate, bearing FL license plate #47FBAS.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, but will be in the area well into the evening investigating the death.

CCSO said if you have any information, please contact our non-emergency line at 352-249-2790.

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