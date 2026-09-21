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Employee helps stop fire at Lecanto Culver's before firefighters arrive: CCFR

Fire officials said a worker used a fire extinguisher on a burning ice machine, helping limit damage inside the restaurant.
Culvers Ice Machine.jpg
Citrus County Fire Rescue
Culvers Ice Machine.jpg
Posted

LECANTO, Fla. — An employee helped prevent a larger fire at a Lecanto Culver's restaurant early Monday morning after a commercial ice machine caught fire, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Firefighters responded at 1:02 a.m. to the restaurant on North Lecanto Highway following reports of a commercial structure fire, according to a news release.

Engine 20 arrived at 1:11 a.m. and found smoke inside the building. Officials said one employee was inside at the time and had already used a portable fire extinguisher on the ice machine fire.

Fire officials said the employee's actions knocked down much of the fire and helped limit damage before crews arrived.

While firefighters worked to disconnect power to the equipment, the ice machine caught fire again. Crews used another fire extinguisher and shut off power to the unit before disassembling portions of the machine to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Firefighters also used thermal imaging equipment to check the ceiling and surrounding areas for hidden fire. Officials said the blaze did not spread beyond the immediate area.

The building was ventilated to remove smoke, and no injuries were reported.

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, damage was minor and largely limited to the ice machine and the area immediately surrounding it.

Crews cleared the scene shortly before 2 a.m.

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