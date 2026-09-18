Felon accused of pointing gun at Hernando firefighters after crash: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon is facing multiple new felony charges after deputies say he pointed a handgun at two firefighters who were trying to render aid following a crash in Hernando County.

Deputies responded Thursday to a crash with injuries at County Line Road and the Suncoast Parkway, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

When deputies arrived, Hernando County Fire Rescue personnel were assisting those involved in the crash.

Investigators said two firefighters approached one of the vehicles to check on the driver when the driver allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy saw the firefighters run from the vehicle and heard them yell that the driver had pointed a gun at them.

The deputy ordered the driver out of the vehicle and took him into custody without incident. Authorities said a handgun and ammunition were recovered from the vehicle.

Firefighters told investigators they instructed the driver to put the gun down. The driver initially placed the handgun on the center console before picking it back up, chambering a round and pointing it at both firefighters, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Thomas Hall Jr., 40.

During the investigation, deputies said Hall provided multiple false names and dates of birth before he was positively identified.

A criminal history check revealed Hall is a convicted felon stemming from a 2003 burglary conviction in Pasco County and has not had his firearm rights restored, HCSO said.

Hall was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a firefighter-paramedic, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and providing a false name to law enforcement.

Deputies also determined Hall was at fault for the crash, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.