Driver hospitalized after crashing into power pole in Brooksville: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a power pole in Brooksville late Thursday night, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

Crews responded just before midnight to the area of Powell Road and Endsley Road following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

HCFR said the vehicle struck a power pole. The driver was taken by ground ambulance to a trauma center for treatment.

No additional information about the driver's condition was immediately available.