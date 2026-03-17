2 men sentenced to life plus 100 years for murder of Florida teen

FLORIDA — Two men have been sentenced to consecutive life terms plus 100 years for the 2023 contract killing of a 17-year-old Florida girl.

Federal prosecutors said Lenard White and Sheldon Robinson were found guilty on multiple charges, including murder for hire, premeditated first-degree murder, and obstruction of justice. The victim, identified as I.S., was shot and killed at her Hernando County home one day after reporting a sexual assault committed by White.

Investigators determined White paid Robinson $6,000 to carry out the killing while White was out of state. Robinson also attempted to kill the victim’s mother, who survived the attack. Authorities recovered the murder weapon months later, buried near Robinson’s home. A third defendant, Keshawn Woods, was sentenced earlier this year to 17 years in prison for his role in the crime.