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Pedestrian trying to cross U.S. 19 dead after being hit by multiple cars: FHP

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HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 75-year-old Spring Hill man died after being hit by a truck and several other vehicles while crossing U.S.19 on Monday, a little after 4:30 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was initially struck by a southbound Ford F-350 towing a trailer south of Long Lake Avenue. After the first impact, he was hit by multiple other vehicles, including a possible white sedan and black SUV, before coming to rest in the roadway.

FHP urges anyone with information about the incident to contact *FHP (*347).

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

A Wesley Chapel family and a neighbor were ejected when their golf cart rolled over after colliding with a car driven by a 17-year-old. One person remains sedated in the ICU.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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