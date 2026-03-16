Pedestrian trying to cross U.S. 19 dead after being hit by multiple cars: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 75-year-old Spring Hill man died after being hit by a truck and several other vehicles while crossing U.S.19 on Monday, a little after 4:30 a.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was initially struck by a southbound Ford F-350 towing a trailer south of Long Lake Avenue. After the first impact, he was hit by multiple other vehicles, including a possible white sedan and black SUV, before coming to rest in the roadway.
FHP urges anyone with information about the incident to contact *FHP (*347).
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