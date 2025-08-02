Fiery crash sends 4 people to the hospital

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Suncoast Parkway on Saturday.
When firefighters arrived, they found the car crashed into a tree and engulfed in flames.
Four people in the vehicle were able to escape, and they were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
