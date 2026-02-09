1 injured after fire in Brooksville: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Brooksville that left one person injured on Monday morning.

HCFR arrived at the 8000 block of Fort Dale Avenue in Brooksville around 11:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished a fire in the front yard, preventing damage to the home. Officials said a resident suffered burns from the fire and was transported to TGH Brooksville in order to be airlifted to a burn center.

HCFR said the cause of the fire was due to an unauthorized burn.

The Tampa Bay area is currently under water restrictions amid serious drought conditions. Residents should follow their county's guidelines to ensure they comply with water-use restrictions during the drought.