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Five-vehicle Hernando County crash injures child, two adults: HCFR

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Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Hernando County Fire Recue (HCFR) was working a five-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that injured a child and two adults.<br/><br/>
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HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) was working a five-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that injured a child and two adults, officials said.

The crash occurred at Commercial Way and Forest Oaks Boulevard on July 8.

One child and two adults were being treated for their injuries, according to HCFR.

Traffic delays should be expected, officials said.

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