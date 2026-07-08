Five-vehicle Hernando County crash injures child, two adults: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) was working a five-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that injured a child and two adults, officials said.
The crash occurred at Commercial Way and Forest Oaks Boulevard on July 8.
One child and two adults were being treated for their injuries, according to HCFR.
Traffic delays should be expected, officials said.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life
Gigi Felix needs very specific donors to help save her life. She has an inherited blood disorder.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life