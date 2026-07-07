Haggard Coffee & Oddities in Brooksville is not your typical small-town coffee shop

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — What happens to small-town charm during a population boom?

At Haggard Coffee & Oddities in Brooksville, the answer is to invite both old and new to the party.

Oh, and include a LOT of taxidermy.

"This town is very open to things, and not afraid to try something new," says Haggard owner Tyler Martin, a new Dad and former rock musician, pivoting in life as the Hernando County where he grew up experiences a boom.

Haggard is all part city coffee shop, old-time general store — and just plain funky everywhere you look. Stuffed beasts, motorcycles, skulls, cactus, you name it.

As more and more small businesses move into the area, Tyler wanted to stand out, something for everybody, but also a venture quirky enough to keep himself engaged in the day-to-day.

"I wanted to do something different, because I wanted to survive," he says.

He loves this town, and Haggard also provides great space for area makers and merchants to sell their wares.

Haggard is open 7 days a week and located near downtown Brooksville (635 W Fort Dade Ave, Brooksville).

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.