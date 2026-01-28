Fleeing driver accused of assaulting trooper arrested in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing felony charges after authorities say he assaulted a state trooper and led law enforcement on a dangerous pursuit through Hernando County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said James Lee Carlton was arrested Monday night after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in a Ford F-350 Super Duty with emergency lights and sirens engaged. Troopers say Carlton refused to stop, drove recklessly, ran multiple red lights, and even traveled the wrong way several times.

Florida Highway Patrol

The arrest report states Carlton threatened violence against Trooper Robert Friesen during an attempt to end the pursuit, resulting in two felony counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. He also faces a felony charge of fleeing and eluding and a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.

Florida Highway Patrol

Carlton was booked into the Hernando County Jail without bond, FHP said. The court records list his next appearance at the Hernando County Court in Brooksville.