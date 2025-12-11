Garbage truck rams into mobile home in Citrus County: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Waste Management truck slammed into a mobile home in Citrus County on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 11 when a truck, driven by a 25-year-old Seymour, Tennessee man, was headed eastbound on Lecanto Highway. A garbage truck driven by a 30-year-old Citrus Springs man was traveling northbound on the highway ahead of a single-unit pumping truck. The garbage truck slowed to turn left onto North Paradise Point, and the other vehicle failed to slow and hit the rear of the garbage truck.

FHP said the other truck overturned and caught fire, as the garbage truck was propelled forward and collided with a mobile home located in the 7000 block of North Paradise Point.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. The garbage truck driver was unharmed during the incident, FHP said.

No one at the mobile home was harmed, according to FHP.