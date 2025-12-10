Weeki Wachee man charged with murder, accused of shooting former coworker in his driveway

A grand jury charged a Hernando County man with murder, as he stands accused of shooting his former coworker outside his home following an argument.

Evan Michael Stanley of Weeki Wachee was found guilty on an upgraded charge of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm. Stanley previously faced a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm after he shot Keval Mehta at Stanley's home in Weeki Wachee in August 2025, according to Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Stanley and Mehta had previously worked together and had seen each other earlier that evening at a bar in Spring Hill. Stanley told detectives they left the bar around 2 a.m., and Mehta offered to drive Stanley home after his ride had left.

According to HCSO, Stanley confronted Mehta in the driveway of his home. Stanley claims that during the confrontation, Mehta opened his trunk and reached inside, which prompted Stanley to fire multiple rounds as he believed Mehta was reaching for a weapon. However, no guns belonging to Mehta were recovered at the scene.

Stanley has been held at the Hernando County Detention Center since the incident on Aug. 8. He is being held without bond.