'Top Gun: Maverick' star Miles Teller returns to Lecanto High for 20th anniversary homecoming

LECANTO — Students at Lecanto High School in Citrus County are in for a big moment this Friday as one of the school’s most famous alumni returns to campus.

Actor Miles Teller, a 2005 graduate, is coming back 20 years after walking across the same stage to speak with students about his journey from Citrus County to Hollywood.

Teller, now known worldwide for blockbuster roles in “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Divergent” and his acclaimed performance in “Whiplash,” will address students inside the Curtis Peterson Auditorium. He will also talk about his newest project, the film “Eternity.”

The event is designed to motivate Lecanto High’s current students by showing them how far a hometown education and community support can take someone.

The school district, Student Advisory Council and the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event. Organizers say the event will include a special announcement, though details will be released later.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler has interviewed Teller and the drama teacher who inspired him.

Check back Friday for updates and full coverage of Teller’s homecoming.



