Spring Hill man arrested for killing kitten during domestic dispute: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill man is accused of killing a 12-week-old kitten during a domestic dispute, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Deputies said they responded to a home on Lightwood Street around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 after reports of battery. The victim told deputies that during an argument, her live-in boyfriend, Cayden Lemay, became physically aggressive, pushed her into a bathroom, and then threw the kitten to the ground before stomping it to death.

Animal Services took possession of the deceased kitten, which had been adopted from their shelter. Deputies arrested Lemay without incident and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty and domestic battery.

Lemay was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. At first, he was held without bond, and later a $2,000 bond was set at his first appearance. The sheriff’s office described the killing as a random act of senseless violence.