Good Morning Tampa Bay is road-tripping to Crystal River for a live show this Friday

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Who's ready for a road trip to the Manatee Capital of the World?

That's right! This Friday, Tampa Bay 28's Good Morning Tampa Bay is bringing its popular Community Show series to Crystal River.

Reporter Sean Daly will attempt to maneuver all manner of watercraft — hopefully not destroying any camera and sound equipment in the process. Good luck, Sean!

WATCH: GOOD MORNING TAMPA BAY ROAD-TRIPS TO CRYSTAL RIVER

Good Morning Tampa Bay is road-tripping to Crystal River

Crystal River is a gorgeous slice of Citrus County paradise famous for its scenic aquatic adventures: swimming with manatees, diving for scallops, fishing, kayaking and a whole lot more.

There is also a historic downtown area with old-timey-Florida general stores, restaurants, bars and more.

All the fun starts at 6 a.m. You can watch on TV, streaming or even your favorite socials!



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.