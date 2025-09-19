HCFR extinguishes house fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue said a house fire broke out at a home in Spring Hill Friday morning.

HCFR stated they extinguished a house fire in the 9500 block of Northcliff Boulevard in Spring Hill. Northcliffe Blvd was temporarily closed while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Officials said the preliminary cause of the fire appeared to be electrical. No one was inside the home at the time the fire broke out. HCFR said there were no injuries.