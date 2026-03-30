Hernando County Democratic Party condemns violence after chair's arrest during 'No Kings' protest

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — Chair of the Hernando County Democratic Party Brian Stewart has been arrested, according to a statement from the organization.

The Hernando County Democratic Party provided the following statement to Tampa Bay 28 on Monday.

The Hernando County Democratic Party strongly condemns violence. We have been made aware that our Chair, Brian Stewart, was arrested after responding to a provocation from a local agitator who threw a drink on him and yelled obscenities at community members during a protest. We are monitoring the incident. The Hernando County Democratic Party

Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to Hernando County officials for more information.

The Republican Party of Florida is now calling on Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried to remove Stewart from his position following his arrest.

The Florida GOP claims Stewart was arrested after attacking a disabled military veteran during a "No Kings" protest on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.