Police investigating home burglary in Citrus County: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for the suspect in a home burglary in Citrus County on Sunday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies searched the area of West Deepwoods Dr. and Citrus Ave. for the suspect, according to a CCSO post.

Police said the suspect was described as a man wearing dark pants and a black jacket.

Officials ask if you see something suspicious in the area, call (352) 249-2790 and report it.