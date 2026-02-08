Police investigating home burglary in Citrus County: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for the suspect in a home burglary in Citrus County on Sunday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies searched the area of West Deepwoods Dr. and Citrus Ave. for the suspect, according to a CCSO post.
Police said the suspect was described as a man wearing dark pants and a black jacket.
Officials ask if you see something suspicious in the area, call (352) 249-2790 and report it.
