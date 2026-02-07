Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect on the run after fleeing Hernando County traffic stop: HCSO

Police are asking residents in the area to stay indoors until the search is complete.
WFTS
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is on the run after they fled a traffic stop in Hernando County on Saturday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the man was driving a motorcycle when officers attempted a traffic stop near Treiman Boulevard and Cornerstone Drive in eastern Hernando County.

The driver ran away from the scene and law enforcement officers are actively searching the area for the suspect, according to the release.

Police are asking residents who live in the area to stay indoors until their search is complete. Anyone in the area who notices anything suspicious is asked to contact law enforcement.

HCSO said updates will be provided when they are made available by the deputies on scene.

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

