Homosassa fire caused by e-bike charger kills dog, cat: CCFR

HOMOSASSA, FLA. — A mobile home fire caused by an e-bike battery charger killed two pets in Homosassa on Tuesday, Citrus County fire officials said.

Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) responded Tuesday night to the fire on South Sorrell Avenue at about 10:12 p.m.

Firefighters found a 1,500-square-foot double-wide manufactured home with heavy smoke and flames showing. About 40 percent of the home was engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

One occupant was outside and confirmed that all people were out of the home but that a dog remained inside.

Firefighters entered the home with a hose line and began attacking the fire while searching for the pet and any other occupants.

The fire was brought under control at 10:31 p.m. and reported out at 10:51 p.m.

Firefighters discovered a dog and a cat deceased while searching the home.

The occupant told firefighters that he was awakened by an explosion and discovered a fire in the area where an e-bike battery was charging.

The fire was determined to be unintentional.

The home was determined to be unsafe for occupancy. The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced occupant, and Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative responded to disconnect electrical service to the residence.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in e-bikes, scooters, power tools and other rechargeable devices. When damaged, improperly charged or used with incompatible charging equipment, these batteries can overheat and create a serious fire hazard.

CCFR encouraged residents to:

· Use only batteries and chargers specifically designed and approved by the device manufacturer.

· Charge e-bikes and other battery-powered devices away from exits and combustible materials.

· Never leave batteries charging unattended for extended periods or while sleeping.

· Stop using a battery immediately if it becomes unusually hot, changes shape or color, leaks, produces an unusual odor or makes unusual noises.

· Never use or charge a battery that has been damaged.

· Never place lithium-ion batteries in household trash or regular recycling. Use an appropriate battery recycling or household hazardous waste collection location.

If a lithium-ion battery begins smoking, overheating or burning, get out, stay out and call 911. Do not attempt to retrieve the device, battery, pets or personal belongings once you have safely exited a burning home.