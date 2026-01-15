Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Law enforcement presence in Inverness Highlands as deputies investigate: CCSO

Citrus County Sheriff's Office Badge
WFTS
Posted

INVERNESS HIGHLANDS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said deputies are conducting an investigation in Inverness Highlands on Thursday morning.

CCSO said there is an increase in law enforcement presence as deputies actively investigate in the area of East Inverness Boulevard and Lowell Terrace.

This is an isolated incident with no threat to the community, per CCSO.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

