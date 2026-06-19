HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said three people were rescued after their canoe capsized after dark near Coogers Island.

HCSO said its aviation unit responded to a report of three young boaters whose canoe had capsized after dark along the Hernando County coastline at 9:36 p.m. on June 17.

WATCH: VIDEO: 3 boaters rescued by Coogers Island after canoe capsized after dark: HCSO

VIDEO: 3 boaters rescued by Coogers Island after canoe capsized after dark: HCSO

Deputies said the three people were located in the coastal waters near Cooglers Island, a remote area inaccessible by vehicle and reachable only by specialized marine rescue assets.

The aviation unit maintained visual and thermal contact with the subjects while rescue resources were deployed, per the report.

HCSO said all three people were successfully rescued by an airboat rescue team.