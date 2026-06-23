Cadaver dogs and detectives search for possible remains related to 70s Mansfield murders

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a search at various locations related to the Mansfield cold case murders.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a Facebook post that the sheriff's office and cold case detectives have been at various locations in Hernando County and are currently searching near Dry Creek Ranch and Sunshine Grove.

The archeological cadaver dogs had some light hits in the area.

The dig is related to a cold case related to Billy Mansfield. Sheriff Nienhuis said the bodies were recovered on the Mansfield property in the late 70s and early 80s.

Mansfield indicated more bodies were possibly in Hernando County and the surrounding area.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said at this time, nothing has been found.