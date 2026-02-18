Citrus County woman charged with dozens of animal cruelty counts after 43 animals rescued

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A Citrus County woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after deputies say they found several dead animals and many others living in filthy conditions at her home.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera video showing investigators inside the Hess Haven animal rescue in Floral City, where Jordyn Hess operated the facility from her home.

Agriculture Deputy Bo Gallant said it is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty he has seen.

"The ammonia, feces smell was so horrific, my eyes were watering. Burning. It was hard to breathe inside."

Gallant said the home was filled with trash and feces on the floor.

"For the animals to live in that. Have to walk in it and lay down in it and be covered in it. Eating off the floor. That's unacceptable."

Deputies said they found several dead animals, including cats, inside trash bags. Video released by the sheriff’s office shows the moment investigators discovered a dead dog locked inside a carrier.

"Oh, there's a dead cat in there. Do we know his name? Or is that a dog," an investigator is heard asking.

Authorities said 12 cats were also found inside a shed without food or water.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hess told deputies she had been sick and said the home had only deteriorated within the past month. The report states she told investigators she did not know how the dog died and claimed some of the cats had been sick.

"It was very upsetting to see the animals living in that condition, as well as a human being living in those conditions," Gallant said. But he added Hess lacked responsibility for the animals and "pretty much forgetting about them."

The sheriff’s office said 43 animals were rescued from the property and taken to Citrus County Animal Services for evaluation and care.

Colleen Yarbrough, director of Animal Services, said her team has handled many abuse cases.

"It's very obviously heartbreaking. It's disturbing to say the least. My motto is to get through it for myself and my team; our job is to make every day better."

Animal Services officials said they could not show the rescued animals because they are considered evidence in the case against Hess.

Dr. Meghan Mielo, the chief veterinarian, said she is conducting forensic exams on each animal.

"We are making sure that every I is dotted. Every T is crossed. I take full photographs of every animal, photographing every little thing that may be wrong with them for any cruelty case that comes in, just so we have all the evidence that we need."

Animal Services officials said the goal is to eventually place the rescued animals up for adoption. They said donations will help support their care.

Hess is charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 22 misdemeanor counts.

"I like to find justice for the animals and hold somebody accountable for what they've done to the animals," Gallant said.



