Motorcyclist dies in multi-car crash in Citrus County: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old Ocala woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle in Citrus County on Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 8:30 p.m., the woman was operating an Indian Scout motorcycle northbound on U.S. Route 19 in the center lane, according to a news release.

South of West Sugar Bush Path, the woman attempted to overtake a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 54-year-old man towing a small utility trailer in the inside lane. She collided with the trailer and was ejected into the center lane, where she was struck by a 53-year-old man driving a Ford Escape, per the release.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene of the crash, FHP said.